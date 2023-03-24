For much of the year, Iowa has dealt with the expectations that come with being a top team in the country. But the Final Four is different. It is an achievement few teams reach, especially in women’s basketball where big tournament upsets are generally rarer than in the men’s game. For most of this season, up to and including Selection Sunday, a Final Four for Iowa seemed possible, but not necessarily probable. That all changed for Iowa in the second round when 1-seed Stanford, 3-seed Duke, and 4-seed Texas all crashed out of the Seattle 4 region in less than 48 hours, leaving Iowa as the only "host" school in the region to advance to the Sweet 16. Suddenly Iowa was a clear favorite to reach the Final Four. But before the Hawkeyes could have an opportunity to play for the Final Four, they had to beat a tough Colorado team to advance to the Elite Eight. Would the Hawks take one step closer to greatness, or would they be the next victim to an upset-filled regional?

RECAP

The game started off well for Iowa. The Hawks were hot offensively, hitting a couple threes and getting shots in the paint. Colorado was cold from the floor offensively, missing plenty of shots, though the Buffalos also grabbed a few of those misses for offensive rebounds. Iowa led 12-4 at the under five timeout. Iowa quickly pushed its lead to 10 after the timeout — then Colorado caught fire offensively, and the Hawkeye lead was gone less than two minutes later. The two teams went back and forth the rest of the quarter, but Iowa held a narrow 23-22 lead after one. Of note, Caitlin Clark and Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod each picked up their second foul in the last minute of the first quarter. Meanwhile, Colorado’s Frida Formann had 14 first-quarter points. Iowa started the second quarter in a position it hadn’t been in for much of the season—with Clark on the bench. Despite that, Iowa held its own offensively, and the game was tied at 30 when Clark entered again at the 6:25 mark. Iowa went cold after Clark came back, however, and Colorado led 35-32 at the under-five timeout. The last five minutes of the first half were a defensive struggle on both ends. Iowa briefly took a 2-point lead late in the quarter, but Colorado got a free throw and then a layup at the buzzer to take a 40-39 lead to halftime.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Sydney Affolter (right) dribbles the ball against Colorado Buffaloes guard Frida Formann in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. (© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Iowa’s offense came out swinging in the early third quarter, going on a 13-0 run that swung the balance of the game. Clark had 7 points and a pair of assists in the run, part of an 11-point performance in the third quarter. By the time Colorado called a timeout with 5:02 to go in the quarter, Iowa had built a 54-42 lead. Iowa pushed its lead as high as 15, and a free throw from McKenna Warnock with five seconds to go put the Hawkeyes up 64-53 after three. Iowa’s offense kept scoring early in the fourth quarter, but Colorado finally found its footing shooting — and reasserted its dominance on the offensive glass — again. At one point, Colorado had shot 7-for-13 in the 4th quarter with six offensive rebounds. Sure enough, a Buffalo three-pointer off a pair of offensive boards cut Iowa’s lead to 76-70, forcing a Lisa Bluder timeout with 4:05 left in the game. Colorado kept battling and cut Iowa’s lead to 78-74 with 1:31 to go. On Iowa’s next possession, the Hawks bled clock, before Clark found Monika Czinano for a tough inside bucket to extend the lead to 80-74 with 1:04 to go. The Buffaloes tried to make one last push against the Hawkeye lead in the last minute, but Colorado forward Aaronette Vonleh was whistled for an offensive foul on a screen that flattened Gabbie Marshall near halfcourt. The referees called it an intentional foul after a video review, and Martin hit two more free throws to make the score 84-74 and the game was basically over, with Iowa eventually winning 87-77.

BOX SCORE

Clark led Iowa with 31 points and 8 assists. She wasn’t at her best for most of the first half, but dominated in the third quarter to help Iowa build its lead. Martin was the Hawks’ second leading scorer with 16 points. She only made three field goals in the game, but was 8-11 at the line. Czinano spent a decent amount of the game on the bench, but still chipped in 15 points and 7 rebounds on 7-9 shooting. Warnock was the last Hawkeye in double-figures with 12 points. A box score for the game is here.

A CALL THAT COULD'VE CHANGED THINGS

With a few minutes remaining, Iowa was whistled for a foul in the paint, and the world could see the fear on Monika Czinano’s face. Czinano was playing with four fouls, and everyone watching thought she had just picked up her fifth. But the referees decided Gabbie Marshall had committed the foul instead, and Czinano got a reprieve. Czinano went on to score the key bucket in the game for Iowa when Colorado had cut the lead to 4 with a minute and a half left. She then grabbed a contested rebound on Colorado’s next miss, and the game was essentially over.

The officiating was unacceptably inconsistent for a Sweet Sixteen game. Both teams have reasons to complain, because both teams were the victim of those inconsistencies at different points in the game. Still, Iowa deserves credit for overcoming the bad calls to win the game. Iowa also deserves credit for not panicking at halftime. The Hawks didn’t play well in the first half: Clark got herself in foul trouble, and the whole team struggled significantly to close out stops with defensive rebounds. But the Hawkeyes bounced back in the third quarter to build a big lead and regain control of the game. Then, after Colorado played its best basketball of the game and brought the game back to a 4-point margin in the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes got the baskets and the stops necessary to close out the victory. And they advanced to the Elite Eight for just the fifth time in program history.

NEXT UP