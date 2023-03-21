That means the Hawkeyes will face Colorado in their Sweet 16 matchup, which will take place Friday, March 24, at 6:30 PM CT . It also means that Iowa is the only remaining top-4 seed in Seattle 4, and will thus not have to face anything higher than a 5-seed in order to make the Final Four, which will be held in Dallas.

Iowa's possible path to the Final Four has taken another unexpected step.

Most expected Iowa to face 3-seed Duke in the Sweet Sixteen. The Blue Devils had just beaten the 14-seed Iona Gaels by 40 points in the first round, and finished just a game out of the lead in an ACC that placed eight teams in the NCAA Tournament.

While dynamic two-way guard Celeste Taylor delivered a stat line for the ages Monday night — 8 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 10 steals — Duke could not overcome a dire offensive performance down the stretch in the 61-53 loss. In the fourth quarter and overtime, Duke shot 3-for-19 with seven turnovers on its home floor.

Colorado center Quay Miller led the way with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in the win. Miller also leads the team in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (8.5) per game, and her 1.5 steals per game present a challenge for opposing interior players as well.