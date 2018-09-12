Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 09:21:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Iowa 2018 Redshirt Tracker

Julius Brents is one of the true freshmen seeing regular playing time for Iowa this year.
HawkeyeReport.com
Staff

Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year.

PLAYER GAMES SNAPS PFF GRADE

Julius Brents (CB)

2

11

63.6

Riley Moss (S)

2

15

61.5

Nico Ragaini (WR)

1

4

57.7

Tyler Linderbaum (DT)

1

11

56.2

Henry Geil (RB)

1

7

55.9

Kaevon Merriweather (S)

1

11

45.5

Dillon Doyle (LB)

1

6

-

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (WR)

0

-

-

Spencer Petras (QB)

0

-

-

Seth Benson (LB)

0

-

-

D.J. Johnson (CB)

0

-

-

Terry Roberts (CB)

0

-

-

Dallas Craddieth (S)

0

-

-

Samson Evans (RB)

0

-

-

John Waggoner (DE)

0

-

-

Noah Shannon (DT)

0

-

-

Jayden McDonald (LB)

0

-

-

Logan Klemp (LB)

0

-

-

Cody Ince (OL)

0

-

-

Jack Plumb (OL)

0

-

-

Jeff Jenkins (OL)

0

-

-
