HawkeyeReport - 2020 True Freshmen Tracker

With the NCAA essentially giving everyone a redshirt year for this season due to the pandemic, it is not quite as important to track which true freshmen play more than four games this year, but we are still going to measure their impact on the 2020 team.

TRAVEL TEAM NOTES

We will also be keeping track of which true freshmen make the 74-man travel roster for each away game this season.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Purdue on 10/24/20:

Tory Taylor, Reginald Bracy, Jay Higgins, Gavin Williams, Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury, Luke Lachey, Deontae Craig, Yahya Black, Deuce Hogan, Josef Smith, and Liam Reardon.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Minnesota on 11/13/20:

Tory Taylor, Reginald Bracy, Jay Higgins, Gavin Williams, Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury, Luke Lachey, Yahya Black, Deuce Hogan, and Liam Reardon.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Penn State on 11/21/20:

Tory Taylor, Reginald Bracy, Jay Higgins, Gavin Williams, Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury, Luke Lachey, Yahya Black, Deuce Hogan, and Liam Reardon.