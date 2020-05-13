When Wake Forest fired head coach Danny Manning late in April, 2021 big man Trey James quickly decided it was time to re-open his recruitment.

The 6-10 center had committed to the Demon Deacons in late January and assumed his recruiting process was done, but now he’s back on the market and Iowa is one of the schools that has shown interest in him.

On Wednesday, Iowa conducted a virtual visit with the Kentucky big man and got his first real look at the Hawkeye program and campus. The visit on Zoom with assistant coach Billy Taylor and recruiting coordinator Courtney Eldridge.

“They showed me photos as they talked to me about the program and the campus,” James said. “They gave me a look at the practice facility, the arena, and the weight room and talked about how they prepare for games.”

At this point, Iowa, along with several other high major schools are still in evaluation mode with James. Along with the Hawkeyes, Marquette, Ohio State, Georgia, Butler, Cincinnati, and Virginia Tech are among the bigger schools to start contacting the big man.

“They (Iowa) told me that they would have liked to continue to evaluate me this summer if there was going to be AAU basketball. Right now there are no live periods scheduled, so worst case they said they would watch me during my high school season.”

James said that while he is not all that familiar with the Univeristy of Iowa, he is very familiar with the basketball program and All American center Luka Garza.

“I watched Iowa play several times this year and I am a big fan of Luka Garza. I really liked how they use their big man on offense and get him the ball.”