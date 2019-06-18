Logan Duncomb lives in Ohio, but he has some pretty significant ties to the state of Iowa.

His father grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Iowa Law School in the early 2000’s and has been a longtime fan of the Hawkeyes. That fandom has filtered down to his son.

“I consider myself an Iowa fan,” Duncomb said. “I grew up watching Iowa basketball with my dad.”

His coach is friendly with Fran McCaffery and made the Iowa head coach aware of Duncomb as a prospect to watch.

“The Iowa coaches were in touch with my coach for a while and he let them know that I grew up liking Iowa, so that’s kind of how they first started.”

From there, the Iowa coaches and McCaffery started their evaluation process which led to the phone call on June 14th from the Hawkeye head coach to offer the 6-foot-8 and 220 pound big man a scholarship.

“He (McCaffery) called me up and said he liked what he has seen from me and had also been watching film of me and how I had improved. He said my style of play fit his program and offered me a scholarship. I was very thankful for the offer.”

The offer from Iowa goes along with other scholarship opportunities from Ohio State, Xavier, Miami (OH), and Winthrop. Will being a Hawkeye fan give Iowa an edge in his recruitment?

“I don’t know if it will impact my recruitment. I don’t want to choose a school just because I am a fan. I want it to be the school that fits me best,” he said.

Duncomb said he plans on visiting Iowa this fall for a football game and it will also provide an opportunity to see family that still live back in the state.

Until then his plan is to play a lot of basketball this summer and continue to develop his game. Duncomb plays for the Indiana Elite program and will be traveling with them during the month of July and he will also be attending the NCAA evaluation camp in late July in Champaign, IL. In addition he will be working with his Moeller High School team in Cincinnati.