2021 DE impressed by Iowa
Missouri defensive end Travion Ford is just wrapping up his sophomore year in high school and he’s already piled up 18 scholarship offers. That speaks to the talent and skill level of the 6-foot-3 ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news