The University of Iowa may have just recently started recruiting Class of 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone, but his potential at the next level helped the Hawkeyes becomes his first scholarship offer. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 217-pound Fidone after his recent visit to the Hawkeye Tailgater to get his thoughts on Iowa and the latest on his recruiting.

Q: How was your trip at Iowa this Sunday?

FIDONE: It was great. (I) loved being at the campus and being around the coaches.‪

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

FIDONE: I got there and we ate right away. After that, we went and watched a video of past players that look back and talk about playing for Iowa, then we went and got a strength program presentation, next we had a campus tour and academic presentation followed by a photo shoot at Kinnick Stadium, and we ended with position meetings with the coaches that coach our position.‪

Q: What was your favorite part of the day?

FIDONE: My favorite part of the day was definitely hanging out with Coach Woods and then having that position meeting with Coach Brian Ferentz and getting to know them better.‪

Q: When did they end up offering?

FIDONE: They ended up offering after the tailgate, which again is a huge dream come true for me. I am so thankful for the opportunity and offer.‪

Q: Who offered and what did they say?

FIDONE: Coach Kirk Ferentz offered me and basically said that he loved the way I played football and how I reminded him of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. They liked how I did in camp and then my sophomore season film he said he liked also.‪

Q: What did it mean to be compared to two NFL first round picks?

FIDONE: It was crazy, but also just shows all the work and grind I have to do to be able to rise to the standard and occasion that they did.‪

Q: What did the offer mean to you?

FIDONE: Meant the world to me and is something I've wanted since I started playing football in first grade. Watching football on the TV even just always has been a dream of mine and a crazy surreal moment when it all happened for me.‪

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program?

FIDONE: Love it and love how they run things. They obviously have a great program with a great head coach and coaching staff, along with their TE program that is crazy with George Kittle, TJ and Noah. Just all of that shows you how good of coaches they are and how they will take you to the next level.‪

Q: When did Iowa start recruiting you?

FIDONE: Around the end of the school year and then more after I camped there in the summer.

Q: Which coaches at Iowa have you heard from most and how are those relationships?

FIDONE: Mostly Coach Woods and the relationship I have with him is great. I love talking and getting to know him more. Then after the one on one meeting with Coach Brian Ferentz, I also feel a lot closer with him as well.‪

Q: What other schools are recruiting you?

FIDONE: Nebraska, North Dakota, and my coaches just received phone calls from Iowa State and Kansas State.

‪Q: Did you grow up a Nebraska fan?

FIDONE: I kind of just grew up a big fan of the Big 10.‪

Q: Will that factor into your decision?

FIDONE: No, I am just trying to find a school that fits me best. I am open right now.

Q: Do you feel any other school is close to offering?

FIDONE: I couldn't really tell you, but if I had to guess, it would be Minnesota.

Q: Do you know which schools you will visit this fall?

FIDONE: I am hoping to make it up to a few games at Iowa with my teammate Logan Jones, but as of now I haven't made any plans.‪

Q: What has Logan said since they offered you?

FIDONE: Logan is one of my closest friends and always someone I talk to about this. He has just been really supportive and stoked about it.‪

Q: How has he been as a teammate?

FIDONE: Logan is one of the best teammates you can ask for. He is always pushing you, helping you out, and giving tips. Me and him have gotten a lot closer with having the love of football and training that we both have. He's one of the best teammates I could ask for.‪

Q: What would it mean to potentially keep being his teammate in college?

FIDONE: It would be crazy and something that not too many people have the chance to do. He would be the perfect teammate in college because of how hard he will push to get to that next level after high school.‪

Q: What has he said to you about the Iowa program?

FIDONE: Pretty much the same things I say with how their staff and coaches are great, their campus, and that their facilities are great. Their academics are all amazing. He says the same things I say.