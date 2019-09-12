Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone left his trip at Iowa on Saturday blown away with the experience and what he was able to see.

“It was awesome," said Fidone. "I loved the game and the crowd. I liked how the coaches took their time to talk to me before the game. Just a great time and experience overall.”

Fidone gave a lot of credit to the experience of the game and everything around it.

“I thought it was awesome," Fidone said. "Crowd was awesome and a great environment to be around. It was a fun game to watch the Hawks take the W.”

Three parts of the trip stood out most to Fidone while he was on campus.

“Probably being on the field, being a part of that atmosphere, and talking with the coaches.”

Fidone continued to bond with two coaches who are hoping that he eventually suits up in black and gold.

“Coach Bell and Coach Woods probably," he said. "They were just very welcoming and showing me what the future could be like as a Hawkeye.”

The visit also allowed Fidone to continue learning more about the Hawkeyes as he mentioned two things that stood out.

“Just how much they really care about their recruits and how good a program they really have.”

Fidone, who recently added another scholarship offer from Iowa State, was thrilled about the good news from the Cyclones.

“It was awesome and just gives me another reason to work even harder.”

A wide range of programs in different locations continue to recruit Fidone.

“Louisville, Purdue, Minnesota, West Virginia and Michigan State.”

Fidone is hopeful to get on more trips this fall to get a better feel for the colleges recruiting him.

“Minnesota sometime soon, then back at Iowa, and then possibly Michigan State.”

The high school football has started strong for Fidone and his teammates as they are undefeated early on.

“Great," said Fidone. "We’re off to a 2-0 start and hope to make it to the ship this year.”