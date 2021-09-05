2021 True Freshmen Tracker
Under NCAA's rules, true freshmen can now see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's this season to see how many games they play, the impact they are having, and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Connor Colby (OL)
|
1
|
9
|
67.2
|
Keagan Johnson (WR)
|
1
|
8
|
59.3
|
Arland Bruce (WR)
|
1
|
5
|
56.7
|
Michael Myslinski (OL)
|
1
|
3
|
57.3
|
Beau Stephens (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Gennings Dunker (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Griffin Liddle (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
David Davidkov (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Max Llewellyn (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jeff Bowie (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jeremiah Pittman (DT)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Karson Sharar (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Zach Twedt (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Justice Sullivan (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jaden Harrell (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Cooper DeJean (S)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Brody Brecht (WR)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Deavin Hilson (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Joey Labas (QB)
|
0
|
-
|
-