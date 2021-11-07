2021 True Freshmen Tracker

Under NCAA's rules, true freshmen can now see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play, the impact they are having, and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.

TRAVEL TEAM NOTES

We will also be keeping track of which true freshmen make the 74-man travel roster for each away game this season.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Iowa State on 9/11/21:

Connor Colby, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce, Luke Elkin, Karson Sharar, Joey Labas, and Michael Myslinski.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Maryland on 10/1/21:

Connor Colby, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce, Luke Elkin, Karson Sharar, Joey Labas, and Beau Stephens.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Wisconsin on 10/30/21:

Connor Colby, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce, Luke Elkin, Karson Sharar, Joey Labas, Beau Stephens, and Cooper DeJean

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Northwestern on 11/6/21:

Connor Colby, Keagan Johnson, Arland Bruce, Luke Elkin, Karson Sharar, Joey Labas, Beau Stephens, and Cooper DeJean