2022 ATH Koen Entringer is rising fast
To say the past month for Koen Entringer has been surreal would be an understatement. One month ago Entringer was an under the radar recruit with zero power-five offers and committed to Central Michigan. Fast forward to today, and Entringer finds himself as one of the fastest rising names in the Midwest. The 2022 athlete is now sitting at 14 offers total including five which have come from power-five programs. He has picked up offers from Maryland, Wisconsin, and Iowa this week alone.
Following his most recent offers from Wisconsin and Iowa, Entringer reacted to how quickly his stock has risen, and discussed his future recruiting plans.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news