To say the past month for Koen Entringer has been surreal would be an understatement. One month ago Entringer was an under the radar recruit with zero power-five offers and committed to Central Michigan. Fast forward to today, and Entringer finds himself as one of the fastest rising names in the Midwest. The 2022 athlete is now sitting at 14 offers total including five which have come from power-five programs. He has picked up offers from Maryland, Wisconsin, and Iowa this week alone.

Following his most recent offers from Wisconsin and Iowa, Entringer reacted to how quickly his stock has risen, and discussed his future recruiting plans.