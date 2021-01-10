HawkeyeReport - 2022 OL Nick Herzog visits Iowa City

After receiving a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes last October, Class of 2022 offensive lineman Nick Herzog was able to make his first visit to Iowa City today. Since it is still a dead period for recruiting, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Herzog and his family had to tour campus on their own without meeting with the Iowa coaching staff, but still got a good feel for the surroundings.

"First, we made sure to go see the stadium, facilities and practice fields," said Herzog. "The hospital right next to the stadium is very cool. I’d always heard about it, but never realized how close it really is."

"We also went and saw the rest of campus, being sure to look at the resident halls and the buildings for each of the departments as well," Herzog said. "Also, we got to go through that little downtown area, which was really cool. We ate breakfast there and went by the Iowa Bookstore as well. All in all, I really enjoyed visiting and can’t wait to come up again."

"The campus and atmosphere of Iowa left a great impression on my family and I," said Herzog. "I’m excited to come up for an official visit and see the insides of those facilities as well as meet the staff."

A junior at Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, KS, Herzog was a teammate of current Hawkeye offensive lineman Mason Richman in 2019 and has heard good things about his experience so far in Iowa City.

"Mason loves it there," said Herzog. "He was helpful in giving recommendations for places to see and be sure to have on our list to visit. He has had nothing but good things to say about the program and it’s obvious that he loves working with Coach Polasek."

Currently, Herzog holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Virginia, and Princeton, and hopes to see more schools in the near future.

"I’ve been up to K-State for the K-State vs. KU game and I’ve visited KU virtually," Herzog said. "We are looking to do some more unofficial visits here soon, however Iowa was the first."