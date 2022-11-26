Under NCAA rules, true freshmen can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play, the impact they are having, and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.

TRAVEL TEAM NOTES

We will also be keeping track of which true freshmen make the 74-man travel roster for each away game this season.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Rutgers on 9/24/22:

Kaleb Johnson, Xavier Nwankpa, TJ Hall, Addison Ostrenga, Drew Stevens, Aaron Graves, Jaziun Patterson, and Carson May.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Illinois on 10/8/22:

Kaleb Johnson, Xavier Nwankpa, TJ Hall, Addison Ostrenga, Drew Stevens, Aaron Graves, Jaziun Patterson, and Jacob Bostick.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Ohio State on 10/22/22:

Kaleb Johnson, Xavier Nwankpa, TJ Hall, Addison Ostrenga, Drew Stevens, Aaron Graves, Jaziun Patterson, and Reese Osgood.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Purdue on 11/5/22:

Kaleb Johnson, Xavier Nwankpa, TJ Hall, Addison Ostrenga, Drew Stevens, Aaron Graves, Jaziun Patterson, Jacob Bostick, Carson May, Koen Entringer, and Reese Osgood.

The following true freshmen were on the travel team to Minnesota on 11/19/22:

Kaleb Johnson, Xavier Nwankpa, TJ Hall, Addison Ostrenga, Drew Stevens, Aaron Graves, Jaziun Patterson, Jacob Bostick, Carson May, Koen Entringer, and Reese Osgood.