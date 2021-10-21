At 6'6" 225 with an arm to match his size, 2023 QB JJ Kohl is exactly what you would expect a high level pro-style quarterback to look like. Add in his ability to extend plays with his feet, and you can see why he the junior out of Ankeny Senior HS (IA) has already picked up four power-five offers.

Following JJ's visit to Missouri this past weekend, he discussed the latest in his recruitment, and talked about his future plans.