Though there isn't a large contingent of Iowa commits on the list, one has been a mainstay amongst the best in the country and finds himself ranked once again. Cody Fox , a four-star offensive guard from Winthrop, Iowa, and East Buchanan Community High School comes in as the 182nd ranked prospect in the class.

On Tuesday morning, the new Rivals 250 was released for the 2024 class , ranking some of the top football prospects in the country that will soon be seniors in high school.

Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney has described Fox as a lineman with 'very high potential,' and a 'top offensive trench player.'

Among the top recruits in the state of Iowa, Fox made his commitment to the Hawkeyes the summer after his freshman year of high school and just over a month following the offer. He has held strong to that commitment since, reporting no other offers (though he was being pursued by Notre Dame for a period of time) and only visiting Iowa's campus -- eleven times to be exact.

Fox visited more frequently in part because his older brother Taylor -- who graduated this year -- was a walk-on for the Hawkeyes the last four seasons. That familial connection was a big reason why he chose Iowa in the first place.

"I think I knew I was going to commit when I was originally given the offer," Fox told Rivals in 2021. "I've been a Hawkeye fan my whole life and I’m super excited to join my brother as a part of the Hawkeye family."