Prior to Iowa's 95-85 loss to Illinois on Saturday, I traveled to Geneseo High School to watch one of the Hawkeyes' 2024 signees for the first time, Cooper Koch. The son of former Iowa hooper JR Koch, Cooper and Metamora defeated Peoria High 69-33 to repeat as regional champions.

I talked with both Cooper and JR about his decision to transfer to Metamora following his junior season and how his skills will translate to the next level, and I also got a good look at his game myself.