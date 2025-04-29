2025-26 Big Ten Opponents Set for Iowa MBB

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Ben McCollum's first games as head coach of the Iowa men's basketball team are still over six months away, but the schedule for his inaugural season is beginning to take shape. On Tuesday, we found out which fellow Big Ten opponents Iowa would be playing at home, away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and both home and away.

As a reminder, the Big Ten currently plays a 20-game conference schedule in men's basketball. With 18 conference teams now, that breaks down to playing 14 opponents once (7 at home, 7 away from home) and three opponents twice (home and away).



2025-26 MBB OPPONENTS HOME AWAY BOTH Illinois Indiana Maryland Michigan Michigan State Nebraska Northwestern Minnesota Purdue Ohio State Penn State Rutgers Oregon UCLA Washington USC Wisconsin