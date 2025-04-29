2025-26 Big Ten Opponents Set for Iowa MBB

Ben McCollum's first games as head coach of the Iowa men's basketball team are still over six months away, but the schedule for his inaugural season is beginning to take shape. On Tuesday, we found out which fellow Big Ten opponents Iowa would be playing at home, away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and both home and away.
As a reminder, the Big Ten currently plays a 20-game conference schedule in men's basketball. With 18 conference teams now, that breaks down to playing 14 opponents once (7 at home, 7 away from home) and three opponents twice (home and away).
In 2024-25, Iowa's double-play opponents were Nebraska, Northwestern, and Wisconsin. Iowa also had home games against Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Oregon, Washington, and Purdue, as well as road games at Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC.
Eight Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2025: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin, and UCLA. Michigan State advanced the furthest, making it to the Elite 8 before falling to Auburn.
Projecting which teams will be good next year has always been challenging, though that process has become even more difficult in the transfer portal era, when rosters often transform entirely in the space of a single offseason. (See: Iowa right now.) Given that, guessing whether or not Iowa will have a "hard" or an "easy" schedule next winter seems like a fool's errand at this point.
Stay tuned to Hawkeye Beacon for more information about Iowa's 2025-26 schedule, including more non-conference opponents, as well dates, tip-off times, and TV information for these Big Ten games, all of which will be released in the coming weeks and months.