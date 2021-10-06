2025 DE Gabe Kaminski talks Iowa offer, recruiting plans
Iowa has had plenty of success recruiting the state of Illinois in recent years. Not only have they signed a large number of players from the state, the players they've signed have been been integr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news