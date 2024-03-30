A former Northern Iowa basketball and football Insider for Townsquare Media, Eliot joins the team as Go Iowa Awesome's new recruiting analyst. He brings experience and know-how for recruit evaluation.
2025 three-star defensive tackle Christian Hudson visited Iowa for the first time on Friday. A product of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Hudson made the trip to get a better look at the program.
We caught up with Hudson to talk about the visit, why Iowa has stood out in his recruitment, and the biggest factors in his final decision.
