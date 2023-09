In his short tenure as the running backs coach at Iowa, Ladell Betts has made it a priority to ingratiate himself into the state of Florida recruiting-wise. Currently, the Hawkeyes have two RBs on the roster from the state -- Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson.

Between the 2024 and 2025 classes, five tailbacks from the Sunshine State have received offers from Betts and the Iowa staff. One of them is 2025 three-star from Armwood High School in Seffner, Girard Pringle.