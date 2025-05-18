Premium content
Published May 18, 2025
2026 In-State PF Landon Davis Talks Iowa
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
2026 Waukee Northwest product, forward Landon Davis is on Iowa's radar this summer. A starter for Iowa United's 17U squad on the 3SSB Circuit, Davis is a name to know for Hawkeye fans.

Following a game-winning three by Davis in United's matchup with TN Impact, Hawkeye Beacon caught up with the rising senior to discuss his recruitment, what it's been like to continue his relationship with the Iowa staff and more.

