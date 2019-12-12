News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 07:55:53 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3-2-1: Decision Time Approaches

A.J. Epenesa confirmed that he hasn't made a decision about the NFL and will play in the bowl game.
A.J. Epenesa confirmed that he hasn't made a decision about the NFL and will play in the bowl game.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

We have plenty to cover this week in 3-2-1. We learned if any Iowa players would be sitting out the bowl game for NFL purposes, the rise of Luka Garza, the passing of Bump Elliott, and we also disc...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}