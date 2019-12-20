News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 22:40:00 -0600') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Friday Night Floyd

The battle for Floyd of Rosedale moves to Friday night in 2020.
The battle for Floyd of Rosedale moves to Friday night in 2020.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

This week in 3-2-1, the battle for Floyd of Rosedale is on the move. In 2020 it will be a Friday night contest. Keith Duncan is a consensus All American, and we discuss how Iowa could honor Hayden ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}