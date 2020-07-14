HawkeyeReport - 8 Hawkeyes earn Phil Steele preseason recognition

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Four University of Iowa football players – senior kicker Keith Duncan, senior offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum, and senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette – were preseason Phil Steele All-America selections to highlight eight Hawkeyes who earned preseason recognition by Steele.

Duncan was a preseason first-team All-American selection, Jackson, Linderbaum, and Smith-Marsette were named preseason third team All-America. Smith-Marsette was named as a return specialist.

Duncan and Jackson were also first-team All-Big Ten selections. Smith-Marsette and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Nico Ragaini were also named to the All-Big Ten first team as return specialists.

Linderbaum and senior defensive end Chauncey Golston were named to the preseason All-Big Ten second team. Senior defensive back Matt Hankins and sophomore running back Tyler Goodson were named to Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten third team.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds) was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Last season, Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth-all time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 PAT attempts and made three or more field goals in five games. In wins over Iowa State (Sept. 14) and Purdue (Oct. 19), Duncan was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts.

In 2019, Duncan was also the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, one of three Lou Groza Award finalists, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Jackson (6-6, 320) started at left tackle in all 10 games he played in 2019, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele and third-team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He missed three games to injury. The Detroit, Michigan, native was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group earlier this summer and was a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports.

Smith-Marsette (6-1, 186) led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions, while ranking second on the team in receptions (44-722-5). The Newark, New Jersey, native led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6 yard kickoff return average on 17 returns in 2019.

In Iowa’s 2019 Holiday Bowl win over USC, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game, earning the Holiday Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Smith-Marsette was named a preseason first-team All-Big Ten return specialist and a fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver by Athlon Sports earlier this summer.

Ragaini (6-0, 192) averaged 10.7 yards on nine punt returns in 2019, earning first-team All-Big Ten punt return specialist honors by Phil Steele. As a receiver, the East Haven, Connecticut, native led Iowa in receptions and ranked third in receiving yards (46-439).

Linderbaum (6-3, 298) started all 13 games at center in 2019 to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. A native of Solon, Iowa, Linderbaum was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group and to Athlon Sports’ preseason first-team All-Big Ten team.

Golston (6-5, 272), who was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List earlier this summer, started all 13 games at defensive end in 2019, recording 47 tackles, including 26 solo stops and 21 assists, with 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five pass break-ups and seven pressures. Golston led the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally with three fumble recoveries.

The Detroit, Michigan, native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media last season. Golston also earned Iowa’s team hustle award on defense.

Goodson (5-10, 200) in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards. The North Gwinnett (Ga.) prep was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports.

Hankins (6-0, 190) has earned 19 career starts. He started 10 games a year ago while missing three games due to injury. He ranked fifth on the team with 58 tackles and was second in interceptions (two) and pass break-ups (seven). The Lewisville, Texas, native was a fourth-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports.