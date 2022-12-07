In our news and notes following the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden, we discuss the strong play of Filip Rebraca in the post, the rough night for Kris Murray due to facing multiple double teams, the shooting woes for Iowa from deep, and the bright spot play of Dasonte Bowen.



OFF NIGHT FOR MURRAY

Coming off a career best 31 points and 20 rebound performance against Georgia Tech, Kris Murray struggled shooting the ball at Madison Square Garden.

Faced with double teams and playing coming at him from various angles, Murray struggled to get his offense off the ground on Tuesday evening against Duke. He was just 3-9 for the game and 0-3 from three point range. Still he was able to score 8 points, pull down 7 rebounds, and dish out 3 assists in the loss.

Murray will look to bounce back on Thursday night when the Hawkeyes host the Cyclones.

REBRACA ROUGHS IT UP

There was no quit in the Iowa big man on Tuesday night. Facing multiple seven footers on the Blue Devils roster, Filip Rebraca battled and battled and was Iowa’s most consistent player.

Rebraca scored Iowa’s first six points of the second half and finished the game with 10 points and 8 rebounds. He also had three critical blocked shots in the game.

SHOOTING WOES CONTINUE FOR IOWA

After starting the season shooting the ball pretty well, the Hawkeyes have been in a pretty significant funk in the last two weeks, particularly from deep.

Iowa was just 3-16 from three point range and made only 9-15 from the charity stripe against Duke. This trend has been going since the start of the trip to Florida. Since the Clemson game, Iowa is now.

Here’s the last four games from three point range for the Hawkeyes.

Clemson: 4-19

TCU: 3-17

Georgia Tech: 9-26

Duke: 3-16

That’s a grand total of 19-77 in the last three games. That’s 25% from three and it’s going to be hard to beat good teams in today’s game shooting that poorly from distance.

BOWEN BOOSTS IOWA

If there was one bright spot for Iowa on Tuesday evening it was probably the play of Dasonte Bowen. The freshman point guard tried to bring Iowa back to within shouting distance late in the second half and finished tied for the team high with 12 points.

Following the game, Fran McCaffery praised his young point guard who he said had to go out and get his on Tuesday night, but he’s also a very good passer and creates well for others. It also looks like Bowen could be in line for more minutes moving forward.



