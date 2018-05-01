Former Hawkeye basketball player Ahmad Wagner announced today that he will be continuing his college career at the University of Kentucky, where he will be playing football.

In March, the 6-foot-7, 235-pound Wagner left the Iowa basketball program to explore his opportunities in football instead. The Ohio native spoke with the Iowa coaching staff and visited the Hawkeyes during spring practice, then took a visit to Kentucky in April to meet with the Wildcats.

In high school, Wagner only played football his senior year, but put up impressive numbers as a wide receiver with 58 catches for 1,028 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2014 at Wayne High School.

That Kentucky coaching staff actually offered him a scholarship to play football that fall, but Wagner decided to stick with his commitment to the Iowa basketball program at the time. Now, things have come full circle, as Wagner will be playing football at Kentucky after all.