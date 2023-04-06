Officiating malpractice and a very impressive LSU team aside, this was a season for the ages.

Long-time Iowa fans across sports know that inflated expectations are too often the precursor to a deflating or underwhelming season. The preseason Top 10 MBB team led by Luke Recker and Reggie Evans stumbled its way to an NIT loss against LSU. The 2010 Hawkeye football squad returned Adrian Clayborn, Tyler Sash, and Ricky Stanzi from an Orange Bowl-winning team — and suffered a series of excruciating fourth-quarter losses. More recently, a Luka Garza-led men's hoops squad ascended to number three in the country, only to fall short in the NCAA tournament as an Oregon Ducks team rained fire from distance.

Obviously it's not fair to Lisa Bluder, Caitlin Clark, and the rest of this year's WBB team to conflate previous Hawkeye heartbreak with this season; it's only to emphasize how rare these types of transcendent seasons are. For Hawkeye fans, there is simply a broad, residual level of scar tissue from seasons unfulfilled.

Insert Caitlin Clark, who embraced this year’s outsized expectations with a casual “We expected to be in the Final Four” shoulder shrug before proceeding to drop back-to-back 41-point performances en route to the National Championship Game. The South Carolina game was her magnum opus, a clinical dissection of the biggest, baddest team in the women’s game (literally the biggest…USC’s frontline featured seven players 6’2” or taller).

Putting the Gamecocks’ army of defenders on skates, Caitlin pick-and-rolled South Carolina to the tune of 41 points and eight assists. Her shotmaking was a sampler’s platter of offensive delights — there were the floating (falling?)-left 25-footers, the Dirk stepbacks, and up-and-under moves with a Kevin McHale copyright. It was magic in the most pressurized of moments, her trademark performance in a March full of them.