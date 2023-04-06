All But the 'Ship: Hawkeye Women Deliver Legendary Season
Officiating malpractice and a very impressive LSU team aside, this was a season for the ages.
Long-time Iowa fans across sports know that inflated expectations are too often the precursor to a deflating or underwhelming season. The preseason Top 10 MBB team led by Luke Recker and Reggie Evans stumbled its way to an NIT loss against LSU. The 2010 Hawkeye football squad returned Adrian Clayborn, Tyler Sash, and Ricky Stanzi from an Orange Bowl-winning team — and suffered a series of excruciating fourth-quarter losses. More recently, a Luka Garza-led men's hoops squad ascended to number three in the country, only to fall short in the NCAA tournament as an Oregon Ducks team rained fire from distance.
Obviously it's not fair to Lisa Bluder, Caitlin Clark, and the rest of this year's WBB team to conflate previous Hawkeye heartbreak with this season; it's only to emphasize how rare these types of transcendent seasons are. For Hawkeye fans, there is simply a broad, residual level of scar tissue from seasons unfulfilled.
Insert Caitlin Clark, who embraced this year’s outsized expectations with a casual “We expected to be in the Final Four” shoulder shrug before proceeding to drop back-to-back 41-point performances en route to the National Championship Game. The South Carolina game was her magnum opus, a clinical dissection of the biggest, baddest team in the women’s game (literally the biggest…USC’s frontline featured seven players 6’2” or taller).
Putting the Gamecocks’ army of defenders on skates, Caitlin pick-and-rolled South Carolina to the tune of 41 points and eight assists. Her shotmaking was a sampler’s platter of offensive delights — there were the floating (falling?)-left 25-footers, the Dirk stepbacks, and up-and-under moves with a Kevin McHale copyright. It was magic in the most pressurized of moments, her trademark performance in a March full of them.
But this Hawkeye team has always been more than the Caitlinaires—far more. It has been a team in the best sense of the word, fusing complementary skill sets (Monika Czinano’s back to the basket prowess; McKenna Warnock and Kate Marin’s timely shooting; Gabbie Marshall’s tenacious defense; Hannah Stuelke’s athleticism) into the best version of itself. And like all great teams, there was a selflessness, even love, embedded in it.
And for that, along with the Hawkeyes’ magical March ride, Lisa Bluder and her coaching staff deserve every last bit of praise. Blending tactical acumen—transition offense on South Carolina makes; pick and rolling USC bigs 25 feet away from the basket—and an inherent adaptability (going from Sam Logic to Megan Gustafason to Caitlin Clark without missing a beat), Bluder continues to summon new coaching peaks. And as this article by The Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow illustrates, she is running a masterclass in inclusive leadership, empowering everyone affiliated with the Hawkeye women’s basketball program.
This run to the National Championship Game couldn’t happen to a more likable coaching staff and program. And for Iowa fans long accustomed to unrealized expectations, this dance to Dallas has been a salve as well. Over-delivering on already lofty preseason expectations, this team cemented its place in Hawkeye lore. We will be reminiscing about this team’s legendary tourney run for years, all while reprising Caitlin bombs from our driveways.
So while the LSU loss stings for so many reasons, the excitement is already bubbling for next season. Between the coaching staff’s savvy, Caitlin’s shotmaking and playmaking wizardry, and seasoned veterans—Gabbie, Kate, Hannah, among others—returning for another year, the Hawkeyes will be well-positioned for another March run.
So, Hawkeye fans, embrace the expectations—the Iowa women have earned your faith. Acknowledging the tourney's annual quotient of madness, we could be rewarded with another generational season, one that might even end this time in Hawkeye jubilation and, for once, not heartbreak.