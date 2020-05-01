Analysis: Iowa lands second receiver prospect this week
One of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail entering the month of May is Iowa, and the Hawkeyes furthered their momentum by picking up another of their top receiver targets on Friday. Brody Br...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news