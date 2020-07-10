HawkeyeReport - Another good Zoom visit for James

The Iowa coaches are turning up the heat a little bit in pursuit of 2021 big man Trey James.

On Friday the three star big man from Kentucky had his third Zoom call with the Hawkeyes, but this one was more about on the court basketball than touring the Iowa campus and it was with Head Coach Fran McCaffery.

“The last couple of times it was showing me the facilities and talking about the program. This time it was a film session with Coach McCaffery where he talked about how I would fit into their system and how my skill set would work with what they do on offense,” James said on Friday evening.

James reported that most of the highlights featured All American Luka Garza and recently graduated senior Ryan Kriener and showed them operating in set plays and also in transition situations.

“It really showed me how they could possibly use me if I went to Iowa.”

The Hawkeyes have certainly been ramping up their push to potential get a commitment from James in recent weeks. This week in attrition to the Zoom call with Fran McCaffery, James has also spoken with assistant coach Billy Taylor on a regular basis.

While the relationship with Taylor continues to grow, it’s very clear that McCaffery has left a strong impression on the 2021 center prospect.

“It was a little strange early on because I am so used to seeing him on TV, so I had to get used to actually talking with him,” James said. “Since this got started, I feel like I have gotten to know him better and he’s a really fun guy.”

James said he and McCaffery once again discussed potential visits this year, but right now the NCAA has put it’s a hold on any unofficial or official trips to any campus. One other think that James is actually looking forward to do in addition to making a trip to Iowa City and that is playing AAU basketball with the Meanstreets program when and if they get cleared to resume play.