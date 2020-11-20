HawkeyeReport - Arland Bruce wins state title

It was a long road to get here, but in some ways that made it even sweeter for Iowa commit Arland Bruce as he celebrated winning a state title on Friday night.

Finishing with 91 yards rushing, 58 yards receiving, and three touchdowns, Bruce led Ankeny to a 42-14 win over Southeast Polk in the Class 4A state championship game.

After the win, we caught up with Bruce to talk about the game, his journey after moving from Kansas to Ankeny this past summer, his future with the Hawkeyes, and much more.