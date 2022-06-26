Asa Newsom gets a better feel for Iowa

In-state linebacker Asa Newsom has been to Iowa City several times before, so this weekend's official visit with the Hawkeyes was less about seeing the surroundings and more about getting a better feel for the program.

"The Iowa official went really well," said Newsom. "I’ve been there six times now so I wasn’t necessarily looking for anything new. I just wanted to be around the players and get another feel for the culture."

That is exactly what the 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker from Waverly-Shell Rock High School was able to do, spending a lot of time with the Hawkeye players including his host for the weekend.

"My host was Kaevon Merriweather," Newsom said. "Kaevon was a really cool dude. I had a lot of fun with him and the other players."

The trip also gave Newsom another opportunity to talk in-depth with the Iowa coaching staff, most notably linebackers coach Seth Wallace, who could see him playing all three linebacker spots with the Hawkeyes.

"I talked to Coach Wallace the most," said Newsom. "We talked about being prepared to know all three linebacker spots and we talked about what my body would look like in a couple of years."

After making official visits to Iowa, Stanford, Kansas State, and Minnesota this month, now it is likely decision time for Newsom, who hopes to make a commitment before his senior season.

"I’m really content with the schools I’m interested in," Newsom said. "I would like to make a decision before the season, but I’m also not going to rush it."