Fran McCaffery said that in his 30 plus years of coaching, he's never had a player like Nicholas Baer. He probably never will. One play on Sunday that sort of fits Baer's entire career was an offensive rebounded he collected with eight minutes left and the pass he made to Jordan Bohannon for a three. After the final game of his college career, Baer discusses the fight of the Iowa team in the second half to come back and tie the game and he looks back at his career at Iowa.

