A frequent visitor to Iowa City, wide receiver David Baker was back on campus this past weekend to watch the Hawkeyes at work in spring practice. For the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Indianapolis native, it marked his fifth trip overall to Iowa during the recruiting process and number six is already scheduled for this summer.

“I will take my official visit to Iowa on the weekend of June 23rd,” said Baker.

During Saturday’s visit to practice, Baker was able to follow the Iowa wide receivers around and see the daily work they put in with position coach Kelton Copeland.

“We began with watching practice and then afterwards we ate,” Baker said. “I talked with Coach Copeland about how I would fit into the offense and be able to make plays. Then I went and hung out with some of the players."

As a junior, Baker finished the season with 63 catches for 799 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall at Scecina Memorial High School and showed the type of versatility that Copeland is looking for at wide receiver.

“He sees me being able to play in the slot and on the outside,” said Baker.

During the recruiting process, Baker has drawn scholarship offers from Iowa, Indiana, Washington State, Purdue, Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati, Western Michigan, Ball State, and Western Illinois. His focus right now is scheduling more visits as he continues to search for the best fit.

“As of right now, I’m taking officials to Iowa and IU and then trying to figure out when I could get out to Washington State as well,” Baker said.