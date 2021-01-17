HawkeyeReport - Balanced attack leads Iowa to victory

With five players in double figures and 36 points off the bench, the Hawkeyes used a balanced attack to fuel their 96-73 victory over Northwestern on Sunday at Welsh Ryan Arena. While the attack was led by Luka Garza with 17 points, Joe Wieskmap was not far behind with 16 points, CJ Fredrick had 13 and Jack Nunge came off the bench to score 12 points.



Following the victory over the Wildcats, Wieskamp, Nunge, and Fredrick discussed the play of the Iowa bench, the balanced attack, and how the Hawkeyes were able to put away the Wildcats while Garza didn't score a point in the second half.

