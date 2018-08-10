Since the beginning of spring ball earlier this year, one name that has created quite a bit of buzz along the offensive line was Cole Banwart. The redshirt freshman lineman has been bouncing between the two guard spots and some work at center in fall camp and seems to be in line for a spot in the starting lineup this fall. Banwart discusses his rise up the ranks, who he leans on for advice on the offensive line, and how the group is managing the news of two starters out for the opening game of the year.

