After spending last season as a redshirt, Cole Banwart could be putting himself in position to move into the starting lineup on the offensive line in 2018. The native Iowan has moved up the depth chart very quickly and with Keegan Render's move to center, he is now vying for the starting spot at right guard.



Banwart discusses how Sean Welsh and James Daniels helped mentor him last year to get ready to contend for starting spot, if he has been working exclusively at guard, and if a knee injury late last year during bowl prep set him back at all heading into winter workouts.

