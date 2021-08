George Barnett admitted he's never lost a player to a hay bale injury, but then again, this is his first year coaching the Iowa offensive line. Barnett took the injury in stride and he's confident that veteran Kyler Schott will be back on the field soon, but in his place, Justin Britt has stepped up. He talks about Britt and the four man rotation that's taking place at offensive tackle as the Hawkeyes try to figure out their two starters.