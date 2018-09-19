Alburnett linebacker Matt Barnett has seen his recruiting attention from the University of Iowa continue to pick up over the last few months and that showed at a recent visit.

“It went really well and the tour was great," said Barnett. "I got a great look at the program and getting to see with staff again was great as well. They’ve made it very clear that I’m a big priority for them and I look forward to talking more with them.”

Barnett will get a chance to showcase his skills in-person later this fall.

“The LB coach Seth Wallace said he’ll be coming to one of my games later in the season once I’m back from a slight injury," Barnett said. "I’ve also received written letters and texts from them almost every day throughout the season so far.”

The injury is what has pushed back Barnett getting to showcase his skills in front of Coach Wallace.

“Either week eight or week nine," he said. "It all depends on when I return, but it’s looking like that’s when I’ll get back.”

Time is what will allow Barnett to get back to full strength at this point.

“I tore my MCL grade 2 in the second game when a safety dove into my knee," Barnett said. "Five to six weeks was the recommended time to heal, but I’m ahead right now and I’m almost able to run now.”

Barnett feels that the majority of recruiting has increased after he showcased his skills during a summer camp.

“They’re recruiting me for outside linebacker/athlete and haven’t really made it clear where I’m at," said Barnett. "That’s kind of up in the air at this point but I can say that they’ve expressed a lot of interest recently. It’s definitely picked up since June after I went to camp there.”

Despite being committed to South Dakota State, Barnett has a lot of praise for the entire Iowa program.

“I’ve grown up a Hawk fan and they’re right down the road about 40 minutes, so it’s definitely a school I’m very familiar with and have seen a lot of," Barnett said. "I’ve been getting along with the whole staff very well and I’m excited to see what’s ahead with the Hawks.”

Barnett has one other trip scheduled for early next month.

“I have an official as SDSU on October 6th and have been invited to an ISU game day but haven’t arranged a date for that yet.”