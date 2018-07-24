After Kirk Ferentz spoke to the Big Ten media on Tuesday morning, it was Gary Barta's turn with the Iowa beat writers. The Iowa athletic director spent some time updating the north end zone project that is wrapping up and how it will impact the fan experience at Kinnick Stadium.

Barta also discussed the future of Big Ten football schedules, educating on sports gambling, the potential for alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium in the future, and a few other hot topics in college football.

