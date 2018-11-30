On Friday evening prior to the start of the Wisconsin/Iowa basketball game, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta addressed the controversy surrounding the on-air comments made earlier this week by Hawkeye radio announcer Gary Dolphin. Barta said that while he remains disappointed in Dolphin's remarks about the Iowa players, specifically one player, he said that he and Coach McCaffery, along with Dolphin have worked though the on-going issues in their relationship and he will be back calling games next week.

