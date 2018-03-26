Nathan Bazata knows his measurables probably don't scream NFL prospect. He's too short. Maybe he's not big enough. But, you turn on the tape, especially the second half of his senior year, and scouts will see a very productive player who merits a look by NFL teams.



The now former Hawkeye defensive tackle surprised a few teammates with his 32 inch vertical leap on Monday at Iowa's Pro Day, discusses what he has to offer NFL teams, and what it was like having fellow Nebraska native Drew Ott back in the building this week trying to earn a shot in the NFL.

