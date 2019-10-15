Class of 2021 offensive lineman Beau Stephens made a couple trips to Iowa this past summer and earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. This past weekend, the big 6-foot-6, 305-pound Blue Springs, MO native returned to campus for a game day visit, which gave him an even closer look at the football program.

“I was able to see their practice field - that’s where we had some food - and then I saw their weight room and the team room,” said Stephens. “Then we went down to the field and were able to talk to some coaches before the game.”

“I was able to talk to Coach Copeland. He’s my area recruiter and talked about staying in touch with me and my parents and how I’m still a top prospect for Iowa,” Stephens said. “Then Coach Ferentz came and talked to all the recruits, saying how he appreciated us all coming.

Overall, the environment at Saturday night’s game under the lights at Kinnick Stadium left Stephens impressed despite Iowa’s 17-12 loss to Penn State in the contest.

“Iowa’s atmosphere was one of the craziest I’ve ever seen,” said Stephens. “We were on the field when the swarm came out, so when the whole crowd cheered I could see it from the field. It was incredible.”

With scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri on the table, Stephens is off to a good start in the recruiting process and plans to take his time as he continues to check out all of his options including a couple more game day visits coming up.

“Next week is Arkansas and then after that it goes Nebraska and KU,” Stephens said.