This week we go Behind Enemy Lines with CycloneReport.com Publisher, Paul Clark to get the very latest on the Cyclones. What is the impact of Iowa State's first game being cancelled and who does it hurt or help? New faces to watch on offense and at linebacker and the Cyclones improved defense.



1. With the opening game ending up being cancelled, does that help or hurt Iowa State going into this game?

CLARK: I think it's one of those unusual circumstances where we probably won't know what impact it had - if any - until after we see how the Cyclones perform on Saturday. But at that point, it might just be using hindsight to backfill whatever theory fits the bill. In general, it would make sense that having played a game would help a team, from getting a change to self-scout to just getting first game jitters out of the way. On the flip side, Iowa has less to look at it terms of its preparations - although there's no reason to think ISU is going to be doing anything drastically different this season from last. Down the road this season, I could see one less game of wear-and-tear paying some dividends when ISU gets into the Big 12 homestretch in November. But my sense right now is that impact on this Saturday's game will be minimal to none at all.



2. We know the big names on the Iowa State offense that are returning this year, who are some of the names that we might not know that need to play well on Saturday?

CLARK: Start with the first guy who touches the ball on every play - redshirt freshman center Collin Newell. He's never played the position before and that was one of the things I planned to focus on in the South Dakota State game. If the center snaps aren't right in a shotgun offense, it throws off the timing of a lot of other things and really makes it difficult for the offense to stay in sync. He was fine on ISU's one offensive series last week, but he'll be dealing with a lot of crowd noise and lined up against a formidable defensive front this week in Iowa City. It's critical that Newell does his job well to give the Cyclone offense an opportunity to be successful. As far as skill players go, receive Matt Eaton hadn't surfaced yet last September when the teams played in Ames, so he's someone that Iowa hasn't seen yet. He was really a breakout player for I-State over the last half of the 2017 season.

3. Last year, Iowa State's defense showed a good deal of improvement as the season went along. What changed and does it translate to this season?

CLARK: The Cyclones used their bye week last fall to overhaul the defense and make a three-man front their base. Now that applies more to the Big 12 spread offenses they will face more often than not later in the season than it does against a more traditional pro-style team like Iowa. The lynchpin that makes it all work is defensive lineman Ray Lima. He plays the nose in Iowa State's three-man front and it's really because of him that ISU can afford to commit to it and take one of its interior D linemen off the field. A change to the Cyclones' four-man front this year is that Lima will play three-technique defensive tackle, thanks to the development of Jamahl Johnson at nose guard. Iowa State's front four on defense (Lima, Johnson, DE Enyi Uwazurike and DE JaQuan Bailey) has the potential to be one of its best in many years and there's depth behind them, too. That's really where it all starts, along with proven really good players at two linebacker spots (Marcel Spears and Willie Harvey) and on the corners (Brian Peavy, D'Andre Payne).

4. Iowa is going through some growing pains at middle linebacker with the graduation of Josey Jewell. I would imagine the same thing is happening at Iowa State without Joel Lanning. What are the expectations at that position this year and who can fill that role?

CLARK: True freshman Mike Rose emerged in pre-season camp and he got the start and played MIKE linebacker for Iowa State's one defensive series against South Dakota State. It was a surprising development as Rose was one of the late additions to ISU's 2018 recruiting class, a guy they flipped from Ball State. He had all the markings of a prospect coming in that would need time to develop, but he seized the job in August from experienced teammates like junior Bobby McMillen, soph Tymar Sutton and redshirt freshman O'Rien Vance. If Rose falters, Vance is most likely the next man in for the Cyclones.



5. Over the years, special teams always seems to play a role in the outcome of this game, be it field goals, blocked punts, or punt returns. What's the outlook for the Cylcones special teams this season?

CLARK: The biggest plus is the return of Kene Nwangwu as the Cyclones' primary kickoff return man. He averaged over 26 yards per return with a TD in 2016 before missing all of last season with an Achilles injury. Deshaunte Jones and Tarique Milton figure to share punt return duties in place of graduated Trever Ryen. Iowa State has a new punter in JUCO Aussie import Corey Dunn, who we didn't see in Saturday's abbreviated non-game with SDSU. Chris Francis is back as kickoff specialists and he should produce more touchbacks than not in 2018. The biggest unknown for Iowa State's special teams is placekicker. Walk-on Connor Assalley took the PAT attempt Saturday after Iowa State's lone TD in the cancelled game with SDSU. Scholarship true freshman Brayden Narveson and Francis are also competing to take FGs and PATs. I think it's a competition that is still a long way from being settled and seeing how guys respond on game days will probably decide it.