With a big game coming up on Friday night against Michigan, we went Behind Enemy Lines with Chris Balas from The Wolverine to get the very latest on a really good Michigan team that has only one loss on the season.



1. John Beilein has always been known as a really good offensive coach. In the last two years, his teams have become great defensive teams. This year according to KenPom.com, they are the best defensive team in the country. How did this transformation happen?

BALAS: Beilein said he saw a few years ago his teams might not be as offensively gifted as the ones that won Big Tens and went deep into the tournament, so he adjusted a bit. He hired Billy Donlon, a defensive specialist … when he lost him to Donlon’s friend Chris Collins and Northwestern, he hired another in Luke Yaklich to keep it rolling.



Yaklich has taken it to another level. His attention to detail on that end has essentially made him Michigan’s defensive coordinator, and he’s always coming up with new things to challenge his guys … percentage of shots contested, etc. But the defense really starts with the attitude set by wing Charles Matthews and point guard Zavier Simpson, U-M’s captains. They demand that their teammates be as dialed in as they are, and it’s rubbed off on all of them.

These days, if you don’t defend at Michigan, you’re not going to play … a complete change in attitude from when Beilein first arrived (though he’d note they were never “awful.” Just not particularly good).

2. Not many people were talking about Ignas Brazdeikis before the season, but they are now. He's the leading scorer for the Wolverines this season. How did he emerge so quickly and how would you describe his game?

BALAS: It helps that he’s 20 years old, but he’s also unique in that he can finish equally well with both hands (amphibious like the late Charles Shackleford in that respect). And it’s not just at the rim.



Before a recent slump, he was hitting high glasses, floaters, midrange jumpers, etc. He’s also very strong with the ball and off the dribble, so he can usually get where he wants to go.



That’s a blessing and a curse, though … sometimes he puts his head down and drives into four guys when he should be looking for an open shooter. Beilein challenged him to start shooting more threes, noting he was a great shooter who became too reliant on driving. Brazdeikis has responded and is now shooting 37.1 percent from long range with several big triples at key times in games. He’s a true threat from all three levels, and his defense is getting better and better.



3. I think one of the key developments for Michigan this year has been the emergence of Jon Teske. He moved into the starting lineup this year and is averaging almost nine points a game and has scored in double figures in five of the last six contests. How important has he been this year and discuss his development this season.



BALAS: Teske is arguably Michigan’s MVP, and his contribution goes well beyond his numbers.



He’s an elite defender, not just at the rim but ball screen (hard to see around) and recovering, knows exactly where to be on the court and plays angles extremely well.



He’s developed much more toughness, having flipped the switch this year. The 7-footer still misses a few too many at the rim, but he’s really opened up the offense with his ability to shoot the three (34 percent). That’s forced centers to check him out there and created room for the finishers at the rim. He’s also able to pick and pop with the midrange jumper … his confidence this year is night and day above where it was the first two years. He’s by far U-M’s best player when it comes to plus-minus on the floor.



4.Zavier Simpson really came along last year and his play in the second half of last season was critical to Michigan's NCAA Tournament run. This year he's playing at a high level with 124 assists and just 35 turnovers, How important is he to what Michigan does on both ends of the floor?

BALAS: If Teske isn’t Michigan’s MVP, Simpson is.

He’s seeing the floor better than he ever has, and his 12 assists against no turnovers against Ohio State were the best ever for a Beilein guard. OSU head coach Chris Holtmann put it best … he just does so many things conducive to winning, especially on the defensive end. He’s a lockdown one-on-one defender, has quick hands and refuses to lose.

He’s also developed a running hook he’s converting at about 80 percent this year to offset his inability to shoot a mid-range jumper. He does have weaknesses. He’s not shooting even 30 percent from three-point range (though he did make five in one game and can make them). But he can get to the rim and finish, and he’s a great rebounder for his size. He had 10 in a triple double performance against the Buckeyes. Flat out, though, it’s his desire to win (and hatred to lose) that makes him a great leader.



5. Michigan has one loss this year and that was at Wisconsin. What went wrong in that game and is there anything to be learned from that game that an opposing team could use as a way to beat the Wolverines?

BALAS: Wisconsin is unique in the way they defend … they make you shoot everything over them, clog the lane. Against Michigan, they essentially face guarded Jordan Poole, Michigan’s best shooter, and forced others to beat them outside.

Brazdeikis got shut out and Matthews finished with only five points. Neither one took the threes that were there, and Beilein said a few days later that couldn’t happen again. He needs them to shoot when they’re open.



The Badgers have been Beilen’s kryptonite over the years. He’s won maybe seven times in 12 years. Winning at Iowa hasn’t been easy for U-M, either, and that game could go either way, but the Hawkeyes will have to be much better than they have been defensively, obviously. It’s a safe bet to assume they’ll ramp it up and play one of their best games Friday.