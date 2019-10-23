News More News
Behind Enemy Lines

We get the latest on Coach Fitz and the Wildcats, who are off to a tough start this season.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Last year, Northwestern was a Cinderella story winning close games on their way to the Big Ten West title. This season has been a different story thanks in large part to a struggling offense. We go...

