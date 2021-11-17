The Fighting Illini come to Iowa City this weekend and they will be without head coach and former Hawkeye Brett Bielema on the sidelines. We go Behind Enemy Lines with Doug Bucshon from Orange & Blue News to get the very latest on the Illini football team and what Iowa fans should expect this Saturday.



1. It seems to have been a pretty successful first year for Brett Bielema leading the Fighting Illini with wins on the road at Penn State and Minnesota. What's your overall view on the first year for Bielema and what will be missing this weekend with him not on the sidelines due to Covid-19?

Doug Bucshon: There were the expected growing pains as they shifted to completely different schemes and philosophies on both sides of the football. It took some time for the coaching to figure out how the pieces fit, and they don’t have the depth of talent you need to win consistently in the Big Ten.

Still, I think Bielema and his staff, particularly defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, have gotten about as much out of this group of players that you can ask for. There were definitely some hiccups along the way and some winnable games that they couldn’t close out. Still, two conference road wins is a big step for this program. The performance at Penn State in the 9 OT win was a shocker.



Having the head coach out on game creates issues with continuity, and there’s a domino effect when an assistant steps into those shows. Still, Bielema made a good decision in handing over his duties to wide receiver coach George McDonald, and leaving the two coordinators in place.

They will obviously do a lot of game simulation in practice and more mental reps as the game approaches. In-game decision making will be something to watch; tasks that fall to the head coach like clock management, 4th down decisions, etc. But I think they’ll be okay.

2. What the status of quarterback Brandon Peters? He's missed some time this year. Is he fully healthy and how has his season gone?

DB: Peters is good to go, particularly after a bye week. He doesn’t’ seem to have any lingering physical issues. Illinois is happy to have him healthy since their other parttime starter Art Sitkowski is done for the season with a broken left arm.

Quarterback play has been a big problem for most of the season for Illinois, and they rank last in the Big Ten in passing offense and 13th in passing efficiency. It’s been a total team effort. Pass protection was inadequate early in the season, the Illini lack speed in the wide receiver corps, and Peters and Sitkowski have struggled with decision making and accuracy.

Peters did come in against Penn State in the 9th OT and throw the winning pass, and that has seemed to boost his confidence. After some shuffling up front, the Illini are also protecting the QB much better. Peters needs a clean pocket to be effective, and we’ve seen that more often of late. He’s not going to beat teams by himself, but he’s playing well enough now to make some plays and move the chains.

3. It appears that Bielema is trying to establish an offense that he is comfortable with and that's playing tough and physical football and running the ball. How has that gone this year and who are the players to watch this Saturday on offense?

DB: Bielema doesn’t yet have the type of maulers up front that he’ll need to be highly successful with the power running game – that’s a recruiting thing - but they’ve done okay with what they have. The rushing offense ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten and they’re averaging a respectable 4.5 yards per carry. They’ve bogged down in the red zone, though.

Sophomore running back Chase Brown is the guy Iowa will want to stop. He’s the offensive MVP for Illinois with 851 yards rushing on 143 rushing attempts and ranks second in the Big Ten averaging 108.3 yards per game. He’s a complete back and a home run threat. True freshman Josh McCray will also get carries. He’s more of a power back who can chew up yards after contact.

Brown and McCray will run behind an offensive line that’s really just coming into its own. Senior left tackle Vederian Lowe is the leader. Center Doug Kramer and right guard Alex Palczewski, both seniors, also have dozens of starts under their belt.

4. The Illini signed their defensive coordinator to a longer term contract this past week. What can you tell us about him and the style of defense they run? Who are the players to watch?

DB: Walters has worked some magic with the Illinois defense. With virtually the same personnel that ranked last in nearly every major category under the previous staff, Walters has this group playing its best football. In their last outing, they shut down a very good Minnesota running game in a 14-6 win in Minneapolis.

Locking up Walters was going to be an off-season priority, but AD Josh Whitman got it done early, extending him through the 2024 season and tossing in a hefty raise that will make him one of the top 10 highest paid defensive coordinators in college football.

When Bielema and Walters arrived, they immediately shifted to a 3-4 scheme and begin moving the bodies around to make it work. Outside linebacker Owen Carney, previously a defensive end, has been the most consistent pass rusher. Up front, two underclassmen lead the way in nose tackle Keith Randolph and DT Jer’Zhan Newton.

The biggest improvements have been on the back end of the defense. Free safety Kerby Joseph is a playmaker and has 4 interceptions. His late INT against Minnesota ceiled the game for Illinois. Sophomore CB Devon Witherspoon is the best cover corner and typically gets the assignment of checking the opponents top WR.

5. Special teams could be a factor on Saturday. How is the kicking game for the Fighting Illini and how has the return game gone this year?

DB: In the short, the kicking game is good and the return game is bad.

Punter Blake Hayes is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award that goes to the top punter in college football. A great directional punter, he has an uncanny knack for pinning the opponent back deep, holding the school record for punts inside the 20-yard line. He can also boom one when he needs to. His 80-yard punt against Purdue this season ranks 7th in program history.

Kicker James McCourt is solid and he’ll probably get a look from the NFL. He has excellent range and he knocked through two FG’s from 50+ yards earlier in the season against UTSA. This season, he’s made 11 of 16 FG attempts and is 5 of 5 from 30-49 yards.

There’s not much to say about the return game. The kickoff and punt returner is wide receiver Donny Navarro, presumably because he’s sure-handed. Navarro averages around 5 yards per punt return. He’s returned 3 kickoffs, averaging 16.33 yards per return.

6. Iowa is a pretty significant favorite, but the Illini have pulled off two recent surprises on the road. What are a couple of keys that have to go their way and how do you see the game playing out?

DB: As always when playing Iowa, the Illini will have to match the physicality of the Hawkeyes up front on both sides of the football. It seems like Iowa is always older, more experienced, and definitely more physical than Illinois.

And obviously, Illinois must get the running game going with Chase Brown, keep the chains moving, and keep the defensive off the field as much as possible. If they’re forced into a lot of 3rd and long situations or have to play from behind, the passing game hasn’t shown it can carry this team. Brandon Peters doesn’t throw many pics, but that Iowa secondary is one of the best at takeaways.

I see Iowa controlling the TOP, grinding out a win, and mostly keeping Illinois out of the end zone. The Hawkeyes’ defense is exceptional at forcing opponents to settle for field goals in the red zone, and FG’s won’t win the game.



Iowa 24 Illinois 13