Bettendorf athlete Carter Bell has been busy early this summer on the camp circuit and that included a trip to Iowa City.

“I have been to the Lindenwood showcase, Northwest Missouri State, NIU, and Iowa so far," said Bell. "I have North Dakota (Friday), then NDSU (Saturday and Sunday), and then Minnesota State and Western Illinois.”

Bell felt his performances were something that he was pleased with overall.

“They’ve actually been pretty good," Bell said. "I have been playing my best so far and I feel good when I leave the camps.”

The University of Iowa camp was one that Bell has attended in the past but continued to allow him to showcase his football skills.

“I got some good reps and I feel like I showed what I could do to all the coaches that were there.”

Bell continues to hear great things from the coaches at Iowa.

“Coach Copeland really likes me," he said. "He said he wants me to be a Hawkeye. He told me where they’re at with all the recruiting and said they’d like me to be a preferred walk-on.”

The opportunity to play with the Hawkeyes is something that Bell will strongly consider.

“It’s pretty big," said Bell. "Even though it’s not a scholarship, I still feel like they are interested in me and see something in me.”

Bell, who holds an offer from Minnesota State, has Iowa as a favorite but things may be different if a larger scholarship comes his way.

“Right now, it’s at the top, but if I end up getting a full offer then things could change.”

A number of other programs in and out of the Midwest are recruiting Bell.

“North Dakota, NDSU, Western Illinois, NIU, South Dakota, Army, UNI, Yale, and South Dakota State.”

Bell talked about the colleges that he felt may be close to offering him.

“I feel like Western Illinois, NIU, and South Dakota are close," Bell said. "I’m hoping to pick up one here at NDSU.”

Working at wide receiver has been something that this senior-to-be has been getting more comfortable with by the day.

“It’s going good," he said. "It feels pretty natural, even though I haven’t ever played it. I’ve done a lot of training at receiver since football ended which has helped a lot.”

Visits are not something that Bell has planned going forward with camps and his baseball season underway.

“Not as of right now.”