HawkeyeReport - Bench fuels Iowa's victory

Having depth and being able to go 11 deep proved to be a good thing for the Iowa basketball team on Tuesday night as the Hawkeyes rallied from an early double digit deficit to beat Michigan State, 84-78. That bench group was led by point guard Joe Toussaint and guard Tony Perkins, who combined for 14 of Iowa's 39 points off the bench in the victory.



Following the victory, Toussaint and Perkins spoke with the media after the game to discuss the role that the bench played, particularly on the defensive end of the floor after Michigan State got off to a hot start shooting the basketball.

