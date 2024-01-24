IOWA CITY -- On Wednesday afternoon, Beth Goetz addressed the media for the first time as Iowa's full-time athletic director. Goetz spoke on a variety of things -- her main focuses in the coming years , incoming renovations to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and more.

One topic that couldn't go without being addressed was the still-open offensive coordinator position on the Iowa football staff. Goetz effectively opened up the job on October 30 when she informed Brian Ferentz that he would no longer hold the position following the 2023 season. Since that date, the OC position hasn't been filled. Goetz remains optimistic.

"I feel really good about where the process is," she said. "I know there are a lot of people anxious certainly to hear what the final decision is and who is going to be joining that team. I think all those puzzle pieces are going to come together here in short order."

Goetz, though she said in the spring that she wouldn't be extremely involved in the process, has been there to aid Kirk Ferentz along the way.

"I've worked very closely with Coach (Ferentz)," she added. "Certainly, we have a financial blueprint that we work through, and then from there we're evaluating each and every current staff member and also those that we may be considering for that role. We also, as you know, have another position open, as well."

She and Ferentz are also working to fill the open wide receivers coach role.

"With every coaching hire that we have, our administration is always engaged," Goetz continued. "Just as we do on any topic, we've continued to communicate regularly and have conversations about the process and about where it's going."

"Again, I feel -- we heard Kirk lay out his process for making this higher at the end of the bowl game, and he's continued down that path, and certainly have been a partner in communication and understanding how we are going to come to making that final decision."